Buhari signs revised 2020 budget

President Muhammadu Buhari [PHOTO CREDIT: Bashir Ahmad]
President Muhammadu Buhari [PHOTO CREDIT: Bashir Ahmad]

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the revised 2020 budget into law.

The signing on Friday of the N10.8 trillion budget took place at the State House’s council chambers.

The amended budget was approved by the National Assembly in June.

At the signing ceremony, Mr Buhari said the budget had to revised because of the effect of coronavirus on the nation’s economy.

He said the ministries, department and agencies will be given 15 per cent of their capital allocation by the end of July.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, witnessed the signing.

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and other principal officers were also in attendance.

Others at the event are Ministers Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of State Finance, Clement Agba, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emiefile and the Director General of Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application