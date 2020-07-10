FULL LIST: Champions League quarter and semi-final draws

Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid

The route to the final of this season’s UEFA Champions League is now clear following the conclusion of the draws on Friday.

While four teams are already through to the quarter-final stage, four more teams are still being expected to complete the roster but that did not delay Friday’s proceedings.

Here is the full breakdown:

Champions League 2019/20 quarter-finals:

Quarter Final 1 Real Madrid/Manchester City vs. Lyon/Juventus

Quarter Final 2 RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid

Quarter Final 3 Napoli/Barcelona vs. Chelsea/Bayern Munich

Quarter Final 4: Atalanta vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Champions League 2019/20 semi-finals:

Real Madrid/Manchester City vs. Lyon/Juventus – Napoli/Barcelona vs. Chelsea/Bayern Munich

RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid – Atalanta vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Before the campaign enters the quarter-final stage, four last-16 second leg fixtures will be played; Juventus (0) vs. Lyon (1), Manchester City (2) vs. Real Madrid (1), Barcelona (1) vs. Napoli (1) and Bayern Munich (3) vs. Chelsea.

This season’s quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament. All these ties will be single-leg fixtures.

UEFA Quarter Finals Draw

These matches will be played at Sporting CP’s Estadio Jose Alvalade and Benfica’s Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

READ ALSO: Against Leicester, here’s why Arsenal has better Champions League chance

Champions League 2019/20 schedule:

Dangote adbanner 728x90_2 (1)

Last-16 second legs – August 7-8

Quarter-finals – August 12-15

Semi-finals – August 18-19

Final – August 23

Defending champions Liverpool have already being edged out by Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application