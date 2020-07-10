FULL LIST: Champions League quarter and semi-final draws

Related News

The route to the final of this season’s UEFA Champions League is now clear following the conclusion of the draws on Friday.

While four teams are already through to the quarter-final stage, four more teams are still being expected to complete the roster but that did not delay Friday’s proceedings.

Here is the full breakdown:

Champions League 2019/20 quarter-finals:

Quarter Final 1 Real Madrid/Manchester City vs. Lyon/Juventus

Quarter Final 2 RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid

Quarter Final 3 Napoli/Barcelona vs. Chelsea/Bayern Munich

Quarter Final 4: Atalanta vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Champions League 2019/20 semi-finals:

Real Madrid/Manchester City vs. Lyon/Juventus – Napoli/Barcelona vs. Chelsea/Bayern Munich

RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid – Atalanta vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Before the campaign enters the quarter-final stage, four last-16 second leg fixtures will be played; Juventus (0) vs. Lyon (1), Manchester City (2) vs. Real Madrid (1), Barcelona (1) vs. Napoli (1) and Bayern Munich (3) vs. Chelsea.

This season’s quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament. All these ties will be single-leg fixtures.

These matches will be played at Sporting CP’s Estadio Jose Alvalade and Benfica’s Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

Champions League 2019/20 schedule:

Last-16 second legs – August 7-8

Quarter-finals – August 12-15

Semi-finals – August 18-19

Final – August 23

Defending champions Liverpool have already being edged out by Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16.