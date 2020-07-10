UEFA Champions League draw LIVE UPDATES

Related News

After the abrupt halt caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Champions League is set to return with the remaining last 16 round games.

While the last set of qualifiers are still being expected, UEFA is set to hold draws for the remaining stages of the competition.

There are four remaining last 16 ties to finalise involving Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Bayern Munich vs Chelsea, Barcelona vs Napoli and Juventus vs Lyon.

While Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig and Atalanta have already booked their place in the last eight.

Friday’s draw will finalise the routes for each team to the final with the semi-final draw also taking place.

There are three draws today: for the quarter-finals; for the semi-finals; and then a third to determine the ‘home’ side in the final. There are no seedings and no country protection.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the live updates from Nyon, Switzerland as Europe’s big boys get to know the hurdles before them in winning what many consider as the biggest honour in club football.

Draw commences 11 AM.

The stage is set for the draws… Representatives of teams are joining remotely due to social distancing rules

Best goals so far by the teams are presently being served as an appetizer ahead of the draws proper

Though football was on break due to the coronavirus, the players even in the height of lockdown were improvising to stay fit

An interview with Gorgio Chellini of Juventus as he shares his lockdown experience, how he trains running behind his daughter daily… He said the lockdown gave him a chance to spend more time with his family something he had never had the chance to do in the last decade or more

An interview with Atletico’s Madrid Koke but technical glitches hampering the session

Juniho representing Olympique Lyon for the draws and also shares his lockdown experience

REMEMBER: Round of 16-second legs 7-8 August. Quarter-finals (Lisbon) 12–15 August. Semi-finals (Lisbon) 18–19 August. Final (Lisbon) 23 August

Barcelona is represented by Amor and he also shares the coronavirus lockdown experience

All matches will be played over one leg

Today’s draw should produce some fantastic fixtures!

Indeed….August promises to be a festival of football in Lisbon. The draw is coming up now to decide the last eight firstly.

Paulo Sousa two-time UCL winner with Juventus and Dortmund comes on stage to conduct the draw. The Portuguese star speaks on how Lisbon is proud to host this makeshift UEFA tournament

The eight balls ready to be drawn, no special considerations

First Quarterfinal: Real Madrid/Man City Vs Lyon Vs Juventus

Second quarter-final: RB Vs Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid

Third Quarterfinal: Barcelona/ Napoli Vs Bayern/ Chelsea

Fourth Quarterfinal: Atalanta vs PSG