Alleged $25,000 Bribe: I collected money from Shehu Sani for my father – EFCC witness

A witness in the trial of former Kaduna State senator, Shehu Sani, on Wednesday said he had no idea what the money the lawmaker allegedly returned to his father through him was meant for.

Mr Sani was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly collecting $25,000 from the proprietor of ASD Motors, Sani Dauda, under the pretext of using the money to bribe the Chief Justice of Nigeria and the EFCC.

But in his oral testimony on Wednesday, Mohammed Sani Dauda said his father asked him to collect $25,000 from the senator but he did not know what it was for.

Under cross examination by Abdullahi Ibrahim, the defence counsel, Mr Mohammed said his father did not disclose to him his transaction with the ex-lawmaker, until he called him from Hajj in Saudi Arabia on November 29, 2019, to tell him that Mr Sani would be refunding some money.

He explained: “My father had sometime in November told me that Senator Shehu Sani had collected $13,000 from him and that he wanted him to refund the money.”

The defence counsel asked the witness if he was privy to his father offering the money and the purpose for it.

“From the way you explained, I can see that you are very close to your father, Alhaji Sani Dauda, the proprietor of ASD Motors, can say exactly what the money was for.?”

Responding, he said he only called Mr Sani but the former lawmaker did not pick his calls and he later sent him a text message over what his father told him. He insisted that he was not there to know the purposes for which his father gave the money to Mr Sani.

The EFCC also called another witness, Halimat Umar, a forensic auditor with the Commission.

In her testimony under cross examination by the defence counsel, Abdullahi Ibrahim, Ms Umar explained that she did a forensic analysis of communication devices of the accused and the complainant.

She presented the forensic form bearing results of Mr Sani’s communication with Mr Sani Dauda, involving the alleged $25,000 transaction, which was later shown to the defence lawyer and the accused.

She admitted that Mr Sani’s phone was taken from him while he was in custody without his consent.

Justice Inyang Ekwo after listening to both parties for close to two hours adjourned the case till Thursday.