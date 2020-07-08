Dubawa holds second fact-checking fellowship

Related News

The Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), through its fact-checking project, DUBAWA, is set to hold its second fact-checking fellowship for journalists in new media platforms (online blogs), radio and TV stations in Nigeria and Ghana.

The Dubawa Fact-Checking Fellowship aims at providing an opportunity for analytic, dedicated and innovative journalists to research and write truth-based and factual stories; and also to institute a culture of fact-checking in newsrooms across Nigeria and Ghana.

The fellowship is inspired by the need to tackle the menace of mis- and dis-information in Nigeria, Ghana, and beyond, thereby creating a safer media ecosystem where truth and accuracy can thrive.

This year’s fellowship will be tailored to fighting mis/disinformation in online media, print, radio and television. Fellows for the 6-month fellowship are selected from different geographical locations of the two countries.

The training for Nigeria will be preceded by a four-day intensive training (in two batches) starting July 8th to July 13, 2020, while the second batch will commence July 14 to July 18, 2020.

For Ghana, the fellowship interview will hold July 15, followed by the training which will run from July 22 to July 24, 2020.

The selected journalists will be taken through courses on the information disorder ecosystem, news industry transformation, research and data journalism, investigative journalism, and fact-checking/verification as an innovation to today’s journalism.

The programme director, Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), Oluwatosin Alagbe, said the fellowship was timely and more important now with the global pandemic.

“There is no better time than now, during this pandemic, to consolidate and expand on the Dubawa Fellowship Programme launched in 2019.

“The world is rife with misinformation and disinformation, and these fellows, the best in Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone and Uganda, are saddled with the task of debunking and researching the trends.

“They will also institute the culture of fact-checking and verification in their respective newsrooms” she added.

Reinforcing the view, Adedeji Adekunle, PTCIJ’s deputy programme director, said the fellowship is part of the organisation’s effort to innovate around information disorder.

“The fellowship has been one of our efforts to innovate around the massive information disorder problem and the rapid spread of mis/disinformation.

“When the culture of fact-checking becomes a mainstay in mainstream journalism, the pace of the spread of rumours and hoaxes start to reduce,” he said, adding “This year brings a lot of promise and I am optimistic about the ability of the fellows to accomplish great things and leave their mark.”

The Fellowship this year will be virtual, due to the global pandemic and in adherence to safety rules and measures by the government and health officials.

The Dubawa Fact-Checking Fellowship is supported by the Heinrich Boll Stiftung Foundation (HBS) and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED).

About DUBAWA:

DUBAWA is Nigeria’s independent, transparent and non-partisan verification and fact-checking platform, initiated by the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) in 2018.

Dubawa aims at instituting a culture of truth and verification in public discourse and journalism through strategic partnerships between the media, government, civil society organisations, technology giants and the public.

Follow Dubawa on Twitter @DubawaNG, Facebook: Dubawa, or website: www.Dubawa.org.

For more information about the Fellowship, contact us: contact@dubawa.org