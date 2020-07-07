Magu: Panel meets Buhari’s Chief of Staff

Acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu
The Chief of Staff to President Buhari, Ibrahim Gambari, has met with the presidential probe panel investigating allegations of gross misconduct against the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agenda of the meeting between Mr Gambari and members of the panel headed by retired Justice Ayo Salami was unknown at the time of filing this report.

Sources had earlier confirmed that Mr Magu was on Tuesday afternoon suspended from office following the ongoing investigation by the presidential panel.

According to the sources, the suspension is meant to allow for probe into allegations against him.

Mr Magu, who appeared before the panel on Monday and Tuesday, has been given two days to present his defence lawyers.

The source had earlier maintained that the ongoing interrogation of Mr Magu is to clear him of weighty allegations leveled against him.

The source also stated that the probe of the anti-graft boss was an affirmation that nobody under “the present administration is above scrutiny’’.

According to the source, the Buhari administration will not prejudge anyone because it can be counted on to uphold justice and fairness.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how security operatives raided the two Abuja homes of the embattled official on Tuesday.

