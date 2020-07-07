BREAKING: Security agents storm Magu’s homes as suspended EFCC boss remains in detention

Related News

A combined team of riot policemen and operatives of the State Security Services (SSS) are currently searching the residence of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended boss of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

A source close to the presidential panel set up to investigate Mr Magu said operatives were detailed to conduct searches at Mr Magu’s private home in Karu and his official residence in the Maitama District of the Nigerian capital.

A family source who asked not to be mentioned informed this newspaper that Mr Magu is still with the presidential panel.

“As I speak with you our men are on their way to Maitama, having finished with his house in Karu,” the source said.

A domestic staff at the residence confirmed the presence of the security men as of 7:30 pm.

He said the security operatives arrived in four vehicles and spent over an hour searching the house.

“They searched the house but found nothing so they wrote a report and both of us signed,” said a security guard in the house who was not authorised to speak.

Mr Magu was suspended on Tuesday by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration amidst allegations of gross misconduct, two senior EFCC officials familiar with the development told PREMIUM TIMES.

The suspension was also confirmed by top officials at the presidency

According to sources at the Presidency, the next most-senior EFCC official next to Mr Magu was asked to take charge.

Presidential spokespersons, Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina are yet to comment on the development, after series of calls and text messages sent to their known telephone numbers.

Mr Magu was arrested in front of the EFCC office in Abuja by security officials on Monday, over allegations of corruption, insubordination and abuse of office by Attorney-General Abubakar Malami.

Abubakar Malami [Source – Abubakar Malami on facebook]

He was driven to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he appeared before a presidential panel investigating alleged corruption and insubordination.

After his appearance before the panel, he was taken into custody by the police, where he was held overnight by detectives.