Nigerian police dismiss 10 senior officers, reduce ranks of eight others

Related News

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has dismissed ten senior police officers and reduced the ranks of eight others over various cases of misconduct in the line of duty.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the PSC approved the promotion of 6,618 senior officers, including one Assistant Inspector General (AIG), four Commissioners and three Deputy Commissioners.

PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, said the approval was one of the highpoints of the 8th Plenary meeting of the commission that ended on Wednesday, after three weeks of deliberations.

In another statement on Monday, Mr Ani said the commission took the decision to dismiss and demote the officers at the same 8th Plenary Meeting which spanned three weeks and ended on July 1, 2020.

“The dismissed officers were one superintendent of police (SP), five deputy superintendents of police (DSP) and four assistant superintendents of Police,” Mr Ani said.

READ ALSO:

A deputy commissioner of police (DCP) and a chief superintendent of police (CSP) were reduced in rank, a decision which also affected four superintendents of police (SP), one deputy superintendent and assistant superintendent of police.

The commission also approved severe reprimand for 16 officers, reprimand for 13 and letters of warning to four others. Two officers are to receive letters of advice while 11 were exonerated.

“The Commission in Plenary looked into eighty-three disciplinary cases which included eighteen appeals and petitions. The Commission had also at the Plenary approved the promotions of 6,618 senior Police Officers including one AIG to DIG, four CPs to AIG and three DCPs to CPs,” Mr Ani said in the statement.