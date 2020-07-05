NLC chairman in Delta kidnapped

Delta state map.
Delta state map.

The police have confirmed the abduction of Goodluck Ofobruku, Chairman of Delta chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Saturday night in Asaba.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday in Asaba, said that Mr Ofobruku was a victim of armed robbery before he was kidnapped at gunpoint.

“The incident was a case of armed robbery and abduction. The gunmen were robbing in the street when the labour leader was driving out of his home.

“They intercepted his car and forcefully abducted him and took him to the nearby bush,” Mr Onovwakpoyeya said.

The police spokesperson, however, said that the command had dispatched its operatives to comb the bushes and rescue the NLC chairman.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Mr Ofobruku was abducted at about 8 p.m. on Saturday, while driving out of his house behind the Immigration office on the Ibusa/Asaba road.

The Secretary of NLC in the state, Innocent Ofoyade, told journalists on Sunday that Mr Ofobruku was driving in the congress’s official Toyota Sienna space bus before he was abducted.
“The chairman was on his way out that night to get some drugs when the incident occurred. He was intercepted by the hoodlums along his street and taken away.

“We learnt this morning (Sunday) that the abductors have yet to establish contact with the victim’s family,” Mr Ofoyade said.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application