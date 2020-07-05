Major health stories published last week

Related News

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has infected over 11 million people and killed about 553, 639, six months after its emergence.

Scientists have been in a race to develop a vaccine against the virus and also drugs for the cure of confirmed patients.

While these researches are ongoing, Nigeria has recorded over 28,000 confirmed cases of the virus with 634 deaths as of Saturday.

Nigeria’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 exceed 28,000

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 28,167 on Saturday as 603 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Six deaths were also recorded from the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 634.

As of the time of reporting, 35 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease.

Undercover journalist exposes Ghana’s COVID-19 scam

Quack doctors in Ghana are taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to exploit the citizens by selling them fake cures, an investigation has shown.

Award-winning Ghanaian journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, in an undercover documentary for BBC Africa Eye, exposed how quack doctors have been exploiting the fear created by the pandemic to make money off Ghanaian people.

The documentary, “Corona quacks and thieves in Ghana,” exposes the unscrupulous individuals behind the scam.

Pharmacists’ council shuts drug market in Owerri

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has shut a drug market along Douglas Road in Owerri for violating regulations guiding handling of pharmaceutical products and the sales of medicines.

The council also sealed 19 pharmacies and 434 patent and proprietary medicines vendors (PPMV) also known as patent medicine shops in the state.

WHO warns against use of masks during exercise

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned people against wearing masks while exercising, saying masks may reduce the ability to breathe comfortably.

WHO gave the warning on Wednesday in an update of its Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) advice for the public: Myth busters.

It said that sweat could make the mask become wet more quickly which makes it difficult to breathe and would promote the growth of microorganisms.

‘No evidence’ that vitamin D can prevent or treat COVID-19

A review from health experts in the United Kingdom has found no evidence that vitamin D deficiency is an independent risk factor for COVID-19.

However, the country’s National Health Service recommends taking a daily vitamin D supplement to compensate for any lack of sunlight exposure during lockdown.

Vitamin D is vital for maintaining healthy bones and muscles. There is also some evidence that it may help protect against viral respiratory infections and play a regulatory role in the body’s immune response.

This has led to a proposal that taking vitamin D supplements could help prevent or even treat COVID-19, the primary respiratory disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2.

Why a different way to measure ‘good’ cholesterol may be more useful

A new study has found that measuring “good” cholesterol in a different way may predict the chances of stroke or heart attack more accurately.

Good cholesterol is better-known as high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol. Increased amounts of HDL are associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

Now, new research suggests that an alternate way of measuring HDL may more accurately predict the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

The team behind the findings, published in the journal Circulation, notes that neither the traditional nor the new measure showed any strong association between HDL cholesterol levels and heart attack among Black participants.