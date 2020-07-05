632 candidates fail Law School bar final exams – Official

The Council of Legal Education has said that 1,864 students of the Nigerian Law School passed the Bar Final Examinations conducted in January.

The council made this known in a statement signed by the Director-General of the School, Prof. Isa Chiroma on Sunday in Abuja.

The council said that a total of 2,515 students participated in the examinations.

Mr Chiroma, who described the performance as outstanding, said that among the 1, 864 students who were successful, only 5 made First Class while 632 others failed the examinations.

“Candidates graded in First Class are 5, Second Class Upper 77, Second Class Lower are 633, those who got pass marks are 1,067 and those with Conditional Pass are 82.

“632 candidates failed the examination, 17 were absent and 2 results are withheld.”

Mr Chiroma further explained that only 0.2 per cent made First Class, 3.06 per cent made Second Class Upper, 25.17 per cent made Second Class Lower and 42.42 per cent passed.

He said other performances include a 3.26 per cent for those with conditional pass, 25.12 per cent failed the examinations, 0.7 per cent were absent and 0.8 per cent results are being withheld.

He also said that screening and Call to Bar ceremony dates for the successful candidates would be communicated in due course.

