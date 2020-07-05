Coronavirus: Three governors, two first ladies, other prominent Nigerians who tested positive last week

Related News

As the tally of people infected with the coronavirus continues to rise in Nigeria, no fewer than eight prominent figures announced their positive status last week.

Nigeria has recorded over 28,000 coronavirus cases out of which over 11,000 have recovered. The country has also recorded over 600 deaths.

Over 4,000 new cases of the virus were recorded last week. Some of those who announced their positive status last week include governors, their aides and relatives.

A majority of those infected have not shown any symptoms and have reportedly gone on self-isolation as recommended by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

PREMIUM TIMES takes a look at the eight prominent Nigerians, who announced their COVID-19 status last week.

Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Tuesday, announced that he tested positive for the dreaded respiratory disease.

He stated that he is asymptomatic and has been self-isolating, adding that irrespective of his COVID-19 status, work still continues.

Although there are reports that his wife, Betty Anyawu-Akeredolu, is also positive, the Ondo State government has neither confirmed nor denied such.

Ebonyi Governor

On Saturday, the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He added that he is asymptomatic and has since isolated himself in line with NCDC protocols.

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State

He said he has handed over the running of the state to his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, noting that some of his close aides also tested positive for the virus.

Governor Okowa and his wife

The Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, and his wife, Edith Okowa, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The couple had gone into isolation last week after one of their daughters contracted the virus.

Edith Okowa, wife of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State (Photo Credit: Punch)

“My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication. We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter”, Mr Okowa announced on Wednesday.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olisa Ifeajika, further indicated that the governor and his family members will immediately commence self-isolation for 14 days.

Benue First Lady

The wife of Benue State Governor, Eunice Ortom, on Friday announced that she has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a signed statement, the First Lady said her son and some Government House workers were also infected, adding that she has gone into self-isolation and has commenced treatment.

READ ALSO:

“A few moments ago this evening, I received my result from the tests earlier carried out on me by NCDC personnel on routine screening at Government House, Makurdi which returned that I, my son, and some staff are COVID-19 positive.

“We have from this moment, gone into total isolation as required by the protocol and would immediately begin the management treatment as advised by medical experts,” she said.

Osun SSG

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in Osun, Wole Oyebamiji, Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus.

Mr Oyebamiji and ten others were confirmed positive on Tuesday.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Rafiu Isamotu, attributed the recent rise in coronavirus cases in Osun to lack of strict adherence to safety protocols and guidelines by residents.

Governor Lalong’s Chief of Staff

Noel Donjur, the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dan Manjang, Mr Donjour is asymptomatic and in good condition.

Mr Manjang, on Friday, said that health officials have begun treatment for Mr Donjour at one of the isolation centres in Jos, while members of his family and other contacts were being traced, tested and quarantined.

Chief Medical Director of UNIMEDTH

Also, the Chief Medical Director of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Akure, Ondo State, Oluwole Ige, tested positive for coronavirus.

This was announced a few hours after the state’s health commissioner, Wahab Adegbenro, died from COVID-19 complications on Thursday.

According to Adeeyo Babatunde, Director of Administration at the hospital, the CMD is currently being treated and he is responding to the treatment.