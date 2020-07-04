Buhari hails Nigerian who returned missing cash in Japan

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm greetings and commendation to a Nigerian doctorate student in University of Tsukuba, Japan, Ikenna Nweke, who returned a missing wallet with huge sums of money to the police, and also turned down offer of a percentage by the authorities.

President Buhari salutes Mr Nweke for “projecting the values of honesty, integrity and contentment that should be the hallmark of a people”, presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina said in a statement Saturday.

The president said good virtues and propriety are the hallmark of every culture in Nigeria, while crimes and criminalities are exceptions.

“The president believes Nweke’s behaviour, coming at a period that the country needs a positive spotlight and close-up on its real values, clearly signposts what should hold the nation together, inspired by solid foundations laid by most families, religious bodies and communities for success in life,” the statement said.

President Buhari wished Mr Nweke all the best in his studies and work as a teaching assistant in same university.

He urged all Nigerians, home and abroad, to keep celebrating the age-old, irreplaceable attributes of honesty and decorum, and shun the microwaved, get-rich-quick tendencies that bring individual and collective shame.

Mr Nweke is a native of Imo State, and moved to Japan in 2013.