NNPC Chief Operating Officer, Ewubare, resigns

NNPC Chief Operating Officer, Ewubare
NNPC Chief Operating Officer, Ewubare Photo Credit: Twitter

The Chief Operating Officer in charge of Joint Ventures and Business Development of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Roland Ewubare, has resigned.

The Edo State-born top NNPC official is believed to have resigned, on Friday, due to health reasons.

No official statement has been issued by the NNPC as to why Mr Ewubare left barely one week to the first anniversary of his appointment.

The NNPC spokesperson, Gabriel Obateru, did not respond to calls when our reporter contacted him on Friday evening.

Also, Mr Ewubare’s telephone was switched off when PREMIUM TIMES contacted him.

But, a reliable source close to the NNPC who is familiar with the matter told our reporter Mr Ewubare had to take a bow from office as a result of his failing health due to an undisclosed illness.

The source requested that his name should not be disclosed as he was not authorised to speak on the issue.

“My brother, everybody in NNPC who is close to the man knew that he has been battling with some very serious health challenges for a long time due to some undisclosed illness. The ailment did not allow him to concentrate on his official duties. Maybe he feels it’s time for him to go home and rest, to enable him find time to take proper care of himself,” the source said.

The source said Mr Ewubare may have tendered his resignation letter to the NNPC management last Monday.

Prior to his appointment on July 8 last year, Mr Ewubare was the Chief Operating Officer in charge of the Upstream of the national oil company.

He was a close affiliate of the former Group Managing Director of NNPC, Maikanti Baru.

While at the NNPC, Mr Ewubare headed the investments management subsidiary of the corporation, the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS).

Previously, he served as the Managing Director of Integrated Data Services Limited, the Benin City-based seismic data acquisition arm of the NNPC.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application