Edo 2020: NYSC corrects error on Obaseki’s certificate

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has issued a fresh certificate to Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Mr Obaseki was disqualified by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from participating in its governorship primary election in the state as a result of an inconsistency noticed in his submitted credentials to the party’s screening panel.

The panel controversially faulted Mr Obaseki’s NYSC certificate where his surname ‘Obaseki’ was written as ‘Obasek’ and that of his Higher School Leaving Certificate (HSC) he claimed to have obtained from an Institute of Continuing Education in Benin, capital of Edo.

This led to the exit of the governor from his APC to the main opposition, PDP, where he eventually clinched the ticket to contest for a second term. His exit was also linked to his political conflict with the now-ousted ex-APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Following the investigation conducted in respect to the error, the NYSC said it has issued a new certificate to Mr Obaseki.

“I refer to your letter referenced EOG/ABI/99/VOL IV/172 dated 18th June, 2020, on the above subject matter please,” the letter read.

“I am directed to inform you that after investigation, the management of the National Youth Service Corps has approved that a new Certificate of National Service reflecting the Surname OBASEKI be produced as the earlier Certificate number 063107 dated 6th August, 1980 has been cancelled due to error in the surname i.e OBASEK.

“Accept the assurances of the Director-General’s regard,” the corps said in a letter dated June 19 and signed by Okonofua K .N on behalf of the NYSC Director-General.

On September 19, Mr Obaseki will face his main opponent, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and other in the Edo polls, He had defeated Mr Ize-Iyamu, who ran on the PDP platform in 2016.

The governor was elected under APC then.