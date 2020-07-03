Police promote 6,681 senior officers

The Police Inspector-General (IGP), Mohammed Adamu. [PHOTO CREDIT: @toluogunlesi]
The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 6,618 senior officers, one Assistant Inspector General (AIG), four Commissioners and three Deputy Commissioners.

The Head, Press and Public Relations of the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the approval was one of the highpoints of the 8th Plenary meeting of the commission that ended on Wednesday, after three weeks of deliberations.

Mr Ani noted that the officer promoted from AIG to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Olushola Oyebade, currently at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, was to represent the Southwest Geopolitical Zone.

He said the four Commissioners of Police (CPs), including one specialist, promoted to the rank of AIG are Aisha Abubakar, Asuquo Amba, Nekereuwem Akpan and Olafihan Adeoye.

The official stated that the commission also approved the promotion of three Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP), Jonathan Towuru, Abiodun Alabi and Akande Kayode to the rank of substantive CPs.

Mr Ani said three Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP), Adenola Oluwole, Valentine Olumese and Isa Grema were promoted to the rank of DCP.

He said that eight Superintendents of Police were also promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendents while 607 Deputy Superintendents were elevated to Superintendents.

Mr Ani stated that 206 Assistant Superintendents of Police were promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendents while 5,786 Inspectors were elevated to the rank of Assistant Superintendents.

He noted that the Chairman of PSC, Musiliu Smith, congratulated the promoted officers and urged them to reciprocate the gesture by rededicating themselves to the service of the country.

Mr Smith said merit and seniority would guide the promotion of officers of the Police Force.

(NAN)

