APC Reconciliation: What we discussed with Akande — Buni

The chairman of the ruling APC caretaker committee, Yobe Governor, Mala Buni, on Thursday said a meeting his team held in Osun State on Thursday with a chieftain of the party, Bisi Akande, was aimed at initiating reconciliation in the party.

Governor Buni, who did not give specific details of what was discussed at the meeting, however, said it was successful.

“This meeting further gives the committee a lot of confidence towards a very successful exercise,” a statement from the governor’s media team said.

He said with “such support and encouragement from founding fathers like Mr Akande, the commitee is strengthened and confident that all other stakeholders will extend the required support for the party to emerge more stronger.”

Hope rising?

Meanwhile, the statement quoted Mr Akande as saying his faith in a strong APC has been renewed with the calibre of members of the committee.

Mr Akande reportedly disclosed this in an interview with reporters after a meeting with Governor Buni, three other governors and the party’s national secretary who visited him at his Ila Orangun country home in Osun State.

Mr Buni was named chairman caretaker/extra-ordinary convention committee last week when the National Executive Committee dissolved the crisis ridden National Working Committee led by ousted Adams Oshiomole.

Mr Akande, while advising members of the committee urged the committee “to differentiate true party men from platform seekers for the party to grow.”

“There is a great hope in what l have seen in this committee, the party will certainly bounce back stronger.

“I will continue to leave myself open with a call on other stakeholders to cooperate and support the committee to succeed.”

The governors present at the meeting were Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, Abubakar Bello of Niger and Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State.

The committee came into being on June 25 after the party dissolved its NWC after months of internal crisis and serial limitations.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, had said the reconciliation committee for Edo would be led by former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, while Governor Bello would head the reconciliation committee for Ondo State.

“This is in line with the process of true reconciliation among leaders and members of the party at all levels, announced by the National Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni.

“Members of the Edo reconciliation committee headed by Mr Nnamani include the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo.

“Others are Tahir Mamman, Margaret Okadigbo, Sanusi Musa and Abdul-Rahman Kawu Sumaila as Secretary,” the official had added.

The ruling party has been embroiled in a series of crisis which played out primarily as a tussle in one of the states it controls.

The months-long tussle for political supremacy between the recently sacked national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and his estranged protege, the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki ended with the ouster of the former labour leader and the governor’s defection to the opposition PDP, under whose banner he would be now be contesting for re-election.

Political pundits opine that the internal crisis is aimed at controlling crucial party structures ahead of the 2023 polls.