Buhari approves renewal of appointment of 12 non-career ambassadors

The presidency has released the statement below announcing the renewal of the appointment of 12 non-career ambassadors.

The announcement was contained in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu.

Read Mr Shehu’s full statement below.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointments of 12 non-career ambassadors, assuring Nigerians of fairness in representation and inclusiveness in all matters of governance.

The assurance from the president became necessary following recent complaints after announcement of 41 non-career ambassadors that some states were not captured.

The renewal of the appointments followed a performance evaluation, which necessitated an approval for continuation in office of the ambassadors, and the president will still decide if they will remain in their current postings.

The ambassadors whose appointments were renewed are:

1. Mrs Uzoma E. Emenike (Abia)

2. Yusuf M. Tuggar (Bauchi)

3. Muhammad B. Madugu (Bauchi)

4. Amb. Baba Ahmad Jidda (Borno)

5. Uyigue O. Oghogho (Edo)

6. Dr. Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti)

7. Deborah S. Iliya (Kaduna)

8. Mohammed D. Rimi (Katsina)

9. Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande (Kebbi)

10. Dr Modupe E. Irele (Lagos)

11. Adeyinka Asekun (Ogun)

12. Sen. Goni Modu Zanna Bura (Yobe)

The president, again, congratulates the ambassadors on the renewal, urging them to keep upholding and promoting the values of stewardship to Nigeria, while bridging good relations with other nations.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

