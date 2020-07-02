COVID-19: Ondo health commissioner is dead

Related News

The Commissioner for Health in Ondo State, Wahab Adegbenro, has died from COVID-19 complications.

Multiple sources in the government house told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Adegbenro died at the state’s infectious disease hospital on Thursday.

“He died this morning at the state infectious disease hospital where he was receiving treatment”, one of the sources who did not want his name in print said.

This is coming two days after the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, tested positive for the deadly disease.

He has since ordered his cabinet members to go for compulsory test.

The Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Special Duties, Odebowale Oladoyin, confirmed the death but was silent on the cause.

Details soon…