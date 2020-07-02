Buhari appoints commissioners for RMAFC, Civil Service Commission

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed ldahagbon Henry as a commissioner representing Edo, Ekiti and Ondo States in the Federal Civil Service Commission.
The appointment was contained in a letter which was read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday. The appointment, he said, is in accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).
The president wrote the Senate seeking confirmation of the appointment.
In a separate letter, the president sought confirmation of the appointment of Usman Hassan as Commissioner representing Kaduna State in the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission.
This appointment, he said, is in accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).
QueenEsther Iroanusi covers the National Assembly for PREMIUM TIMES. She is a 2018 Female Reporters Leadership Programme fellow of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism. She has a degree in French. She can be reached on Twitter @QueenExtha
