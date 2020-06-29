APC Crisis: Time for true reconciliation – Buni

Related News

The Yobe State Governor, Mala Buni, has pledged to ensure ‘true’ reconciliation of members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said this at the inauguration of the 13-member caretaker/extra-ordinary convention committee at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Monday.

The committee was constituted, on Thursday, with Mr Buni as chairman at the controversial National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the party held at the Presidential Villa. This followed the dissolution of the crisis-torn National Working Committee (NWC) of the party under former national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Asides the task of organising a National Convention to elect a new leadership of the APC within six months, the committee was also asked to reconcile party members whose disputes led to the protracted leadership crisis.

Mr Buni admitted to duels among party leaders in the past weeks but said such is not strange in a big political party.

“What happened to us as a party in the last few months is not totally strange in a big political party such as the All Progressives Congress (APC). Internal disagreements are common in all political parties, so ours is not an exception.

“It is time for this committee, therefore, to commence the process of true reconciliation among leaders and members of the party at all levels. It is our belief that the decision by NEC to constitute this committee will mark the beginning of a new chapter in our great party,” the Yobe governor said as he solicited party members’ corporation with the committee in its assignment.

Before the crisis boiled over last week, APC, using Edo as the starting point, had set up some committees to pacify warring factions but to little effect.

A ten-person mediating team to be led by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, was initially set up last year December but it was rejected by the Edo chapter of the party who said the team fell “short of the most basic of integrity tests.”

The committee was later reconstituted in February with Bisi Akande, the first interim chairman of the party, as the chairman.

The inauguration drew a large crowd of party members and journalists to the secretariat in Wuse II area of Abuja. The committee has six months to conclude its assignment at the end of which a new National Working Committee would be elected at the party’s special National Convention.