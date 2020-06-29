COVID-19: PTF briefs Buhari as second phase of easing lockdown ends

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received an update from the Chairman of Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, at the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PTF briefed the president on the second phase of the gradual easing of lockdown announced four weeks ago, to check the spread of the deadly virus.

NAN reports that Mr Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), was accompanied by Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, the Coordinator of the PTF on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu.

The Director-General of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, was also in attendance of the meeting with the president.

Mr Mustapha is expected, later today, to brief the press on the possible review of the existing ease of lockdown measures across the country.

Nigeria imposed its first round of lockdown in late March. Mr Buhari on April 27 announced the gradual easing of a five-week lockdown in FCT, Lagos and Ogun state.

The first phase of the relaxed lockdown was extended by two weeks and elapsed midnight June 1. The second phase spanned June 2 to June 29.

(NAN)