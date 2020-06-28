Police arrest two fathers for allegedly raping own daughters

Police officers used to illustrate the story (Photo Credit: Cfr.org)

The police have arrested two men in Lagos for allegedly raping their teenage daughters, with one of the victims becoming pregnant.

One of the accused, Eke Kanu, a 61-year-old man, allegedly raped and impregnated his 19-year-old daughter at Ebute Road, Igbogbo, Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos police spokesperson, on Sunday said the man has been raping his teenage daughter since she was an underage.

The suspect also administered abortion pills to the girl when he discovered she was pregnant, the police said.

“On 12/06/2020 at about 1530hrs, Ikorodu Police Station received a complaint from a member of FIDA, that one Eke Kanu ‘m’ 61 years old of Ebute road, Igbogbo, Ikorodu was having unlawful sexual intercourse with his 19 years old daughter (name withheld) without her consent.

“The survivor stated that her father started having sexual intercourse with her when she was small and threatened to deal with her if she tells anybody.

“She further stated that, when her father discovered that she was pregnant, he took her to a chemist where she was administered some drugs and injection to abort the pregnancy.

“The survivor was taken to Mirabel Centre by the police for medical attention and forensic examination,” the police said.

Also, Chibuike Kalu, a 33-year-old of Amodu Street Bariga, has been arrested for raping his 14-year-old daughter (name withheld).

The police said the victim was taken to Mirabel Centre, Ikeja, for medical treatment and forensic examination, and the suspect was arrested. He also confessed to the commission of the crime, the police said.

Mr Elkana, a deputy superintendent of police, said the suspects have been taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

In a related development, a 26-year-old man was arrested by the Aguda police for allegedly raping his employer’s daughters.

According to Mr Elkana, the young man identified as Chinedu Odu was a salesman to his female employer whose twin daughters he raped.

The employer, who reported the suspect at Aguda police station said he raped her 12 years old twin daughters (names withheld) when she left the two girls with him in her house.

“The suspect was arrested and he confessed to the commission of the crime. He stated that he started having sexual intercourse with the girls in 2019,” the police said.

The police said all the suspects will be charged to court.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, advised parents not to trust anyone with their kids, especially female children.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the command to continually apprehend sexual offenders, wherever they are in the state and make them face the full weight of the law.

