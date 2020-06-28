FG to inaugurate committees to employ 774,000 public workers

Related News

The federal government will on Monday inaugurate the state selection committees for the Special Public Works Programme.

The spokesperson of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Olua Davidson, in a statement said the inauguration would be done in Abuja by the minister of state, Festus Keyamo.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier announced the creation of the programme to mitigate lack of job opportunities in the rural areas through a short-term engagement of 1,000 unemployed persons per local government area for a period of three months.

The initiative which is to kick start on October 1 will pay the 774,000 beneficiaries an allowance of N20,000 monthly to carry out public work.

They will be recruited largely from the pool of unskilled persons ordinarily resident in rural areas.

According to the release, the committees will be made up of 20 members comprising a chairman, vice chairman, and NDE state coordinator who will serve as the secretary.

Other members of the committee are three representatives of traditional rulers from the three senatorial districts of the state, one representative of the governor, market women leader, state chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and state chairman of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in each state or their representatives.

Other members are the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the LGA, six representatives from three recognised youth organizations in that state, one representative from a recognised civil society organization (CSO) and two representatives from institutions/stakeholders representing interests peculiar to each state.

It, however, said the chairmen, vice-chairmen, and NDE state coordinators will join the inauguration virtually as a result of the COVID-19 guidelines.

“They would represent other members of the committees.

“All Chairmen, Vice-Chairmen, and State Coordinators of NDE would receive for the meeting IDs and the password to join virtually,” it said.