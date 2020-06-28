PHOTOS: Ajimobi buried in Ibadan home

Related News

The immediate past governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has been buried.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Ajimobi died, on Thursday, at a Lagos hospital from coronavirus complications.

Mr Ajimobi was buried at about 10 a.m. on Sunday.

His burial was attended by prominent Islamic clerics including Kunle Saani, Muideen Bello, and the Chief Imam of Ibadan, Abubakri Abdulganiyu.

A special prayer is to be offered for the deceased at his Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque in Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

A former chairman of Oluyole Local Government Area, Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, confirmed to journalists that the deceased has been buried.

Late Abiola Ajimobi’s body arrives for burial