PHOTOS: Ajimobi buried in Ibadan home

Ajimobi's body arrives for burial
Late Abiola Ajimobi's body arrives for burial

The immediate past governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has been buried.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Ajimobi died, on Thursday, at a Lagos hospital from coronavirus complications.

Mr Ajimobi was buried at about 10 a.m. on Sunday.

His burial was attended by prominent Islamic clerics including Kunle Saani, Muideen Bello, and the Chief Imam of Ibadan, Abubakri Abdulganiyu.

READ ALSO: Buhari replaces deceased nominee, three others

A special prayer is to be offered for the deceased at his Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque in Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

A former chairman of Oluyole Local Government Area, Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, confirmed to journalists that the deceased has been buried.

PHOTOS:

Late Abiola Ajimobi’s body arrives for burial

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application