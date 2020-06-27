APC Crisis: Tinubu backs Buhari on dissolution of party leadership

APC Chieftain, Chief Bola Tinubu briefing State House Correspondents
File Photo of APC Chieftain, Chief Bola Tinubu briefing State House Correspondents

The former Lagos State governor and leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has thrown his weight behind the decision of the party to sack its National Working Committee (NWC).

The decision was at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday during the party’s emergency National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja.

Analysts believe it was a blow on Mr Tinubu who enjoyed the loyalty of the Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC, and who is believed to have the ambition to contest the 2023 presidential election.

However, in a carefully-worded statement Saturday, Mr Tinubu said Mr Buhari’s intervention in the party’s raging crisis was long overdue.

“With lawsuits so numerous one needed a spreadsheet to keep track, President Buhari has reasonably decided that he has seen enough,” the statement said. “I do not lament his intervention or its outcome. I lament that the situation degenerated to the point where he felt compelled to intervene.”

Mr Tinubu admitted that the party under Mr Oshiomhole at a point had lost its collective existence to “blind and clashing ambitions” of some of its members.

He said rather than focusing on delivering its promises to Nigerians at a moment of heightened difficulty, “intramural fighting has come to occupy the attention of many high ranking party officials and members.”

READ ALSO: In appointing governors into Caretaker Committee, Buhari, NEC breached APC constitution

“The National Working Committee, itself, became riven by unnecessary conflict. Those who disagreed with one another stopped trying to find common ground. Attempts were made to use the power of executive authority to bury each other. I must be blunt here. This is the behaviour of a fight club not the culture of a progressive political party,” he said.

While reiterating the need for the party members to work as one ahead of Edo and Ondo States governorship elections, Mr Tinubu hinted on the possible emergence of the sacked NWC members at the APC mini national convention expected to hold within six months.

“As I understand it, no one has been precluded from seeking any party office to which he is otherwise eligible. Former NWC members are free to seek re-election to the NWC. Provided they have the support of party members, they will have an opportunity to return to serve the party in a leadership capacity. This reflects our overriding desire to restore and maintain internal democracy not subvert it,” he said,” he disclosed.

Earlier on Saturday, Mr Oshiomhole had also welcomed the decision to sack his leadership, although he said he would refrain from examining its legality.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application