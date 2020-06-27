Abuja airport holds test-run amidst strict COVID-19 safety protocols

Related News

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Saturday, conducted a test-run for the re-opening of business with passengers duly screened, in line with safety protocols following the Coronavirus (COVID-19), pandemic.

The airport also witnessed strict compliance to other safety measures, aimed at curtailing the spread of the virus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that provisions were made for hand wash and alcohol-based sanitisers, there were temperature checks, as well as strict compliance to social distancing of about one metre.

Journalists covering the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 were led on dry run test from Lagos to Abuja, to witness firsthand, reopening of the aviation sector.

NAN reports that checks for COVID-19 safety protocols and screening were carried out on passengers at the departure lounge.

NAN also reports that the seats, which were usually crowded, have been rearranged in compliance with the social distancing rule.

Inscriptions to further guide passengers, such as “do not use this seat”, “keep your distance”, were placed on the seats.

NAN also reports that two newly acquired machines, for the purpose of identifying passengers, had been stationed at the airport.

An operator, who sought anonymity, said that the machine could perform all necessary and required tasks of passenger-screening.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), had a few weeks ago, said that the airport would reopen for business on August 27, after months of closure following the coronavirus outbreak.

