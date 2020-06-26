Nine travellers kidnapped in Ondo

Nigerian Police officers on duty [Photo credit: Today.ng]
Nigerian Police officers on duty

At least nine persons were kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Ondo State, on Friday.

The victims were on their way to Lagos from Abuja, Ondo police spokesperson, Tee-Leo Ikoro, told PREMIUM TIMES.

“It is true that some people were kidnapped this evening. But we have been able to rescue one person. As I speak with you, our men are combing the bush in that axis to rescue and arrest the perpetrators,” Mr Ikoro said.

A relative of one of the victims said the kidnappers already contacted the family to demand N100 million ransom.

READ ALSO: Ondo Governorship: We’ve not endorsed Akeredolu – APC

Kidnapping for ransom has become rampant in many parts of Nigeria with thousands of people falling victim.

Between the year 2011 and 2020, Nigerians paid at least $18.34 million (N7 billion) as ransom to kidnappers, according to a report by SB Morgen (SBM) Intelligence published early this month.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application