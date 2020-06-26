Nine travellers kidnapped in Ondo

Related News

At least nine persons were kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Ondo State, on Friday.

The victims were on their way to Lagos from Abuja, Ondo police spokesperson, Tee-Leo Ikoro, told PREMIUM TIMES.

“It is true that some people were kidnapped this evening. But we have been able to rescue one person. As I speak with you, our men are combing the bush in that axis to rescue and arrest the perpetrators,” Mr Ikoro said.

A relative of one of the victims said the kidnappers already contacted the family to demand N100 million ransom.

Kidnapping for ransom has become rampant in many parts of Nigeria with thousands of people falling victim.

Between the year 2011 and 2020, Nigerians paid at least $18.34 million (N7 billion) as ransom to kidnappers, according to a report by SB Morgen (SBM) Intelligence published early this month.