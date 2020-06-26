N-Power begins recruitment of new beneficiaries

Yahaya Magaji, an N-Power teacher in Kano
Yahaya Magaji, an N-Power teacher in Kano [Photo credit: PREMIUM TIMES]

The federal government says it has begun recruiting a new set of Batch-C N-Power beneficiaries.

The humanitarian ministry had last week announced the disengagement of thousands of graduates comprising of both Batch A and B volunteers benefiting from the federal government’s monthly N-Power scheme.

It subsequently began enrolling a fresh Batch C of volunteers today.

The ministry explained that the decision followed efforts to provide economic opportunities for more Nigerian youth.

In tweets posted on the N-Power page on Friday, the government highlighted steps and procedures for intending applicants willing to apply to the scheme.

According to the post, N-Power portal would reopen for fresh applications from 11:45 p.m. tonight.

The ministry also urged the general public to report anyone trying to extort money from them. It said the application process is free.

“We encourage all intending applicants to follow the authentic N-Power pages on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

“Disregard information from pages that are not ours. If we have not stated it then it remains untrue. #NPowerNG

Similarily, the personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, Bashir Ahmad, also urged interested applicants to visit the N-Power portal to register https://t.co/2ZzGc1IUow

The N-Power Programme was inaugurated by President Buhari in 2016 to reduce poverty, unemployment and social insecurity among Nigerians.

It involves the deployment of thousands of unemployed graduates to schools and other institutions to work there while the government pays them a stipend of N30,000 monthly.

