Nigeria evacuates 167 nationals from South Africa

The Murtala Mohammed International Airport
The Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos

The federal government has evacuated 167 Nigerians from South Africa and are now en route to Nigeria, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said.

Mr Onyeama in a series of tweets on his handle @GeoffreyOnyeama, said the Nigerians had already departed the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

“The evacuees who are returning on board Air Peace, are to first arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport before proceeding to Lagos.

“Evacuation Update: @flyairpeace conveying 167 Nigerians just departed O.R. Tambo International Airport Johannesburg, South Africa for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“45 passengers will disembark in Abuja, and thereafter the plane will leave for Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos with 122 passengers,” he tweeted.

(NAN)

