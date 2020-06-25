Amaechi speaks on APC crisis

Related News

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has reacted to the crisis in his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) saying that he is unaware of what is going on in the party.

The ruling party was thrown into a leadership crisis after the Court of Appeal upheld the suspension of its national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, recently, leading to conflicting claims on who should be the acting chairman of the party.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday threw his support behind Victor Giadom as the acting chairman of the APC.

Mr Giadom, a controversial deputy national secretary of APC, belongs to a faction led by Mr Amaechi who is opposed to a former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, having control over the party structure ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The crisis in APC is playing out in Rivers and Edo states. A crucial governorship election holds in September in Edo, where the state governor, Godwin Obaseki defected from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after APC disqualified him from contesting in the party primary.

“What is happening in APC, I don’t know, what is happening in Rivers State, I don’t know,” Mr Amaechi said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, on Tuesday.

“What I’ve done is to keep away from politics, even if I’m bothered, it’ll be internally; there’s nobody there (in the party) who is a child, we’re all adults. I don’t want to get involved in the politics.

“Nigerians know me for being blunt and honest. Some see it as arrogance, some see it as being brash, whatever it is.

“What do I need to say that I have not said before? It’s internal dynamics of politics, it’s internal struggle. So, I have said it several times, when we fought in 2015, I said this country cannot continue the way it is going. I’m not helpless, but I’m doing what they call ‘sidon look’.”

Mr Amaechi also spoke about a video on social media where some young men who claimed to be his supporters were seen threatening to “burn down” Rivers state if “anything happen to Amaechi”.

“First, if you say you’re my supporter, you’ll know that I don’t just respect the law, I fear the law,” Mr Amaechi said in the statement.

“Breaking the law can put you in jail. Because of the kind of words used in that video, I may have to address it.

“I believe that no matter how angry you are, no matter how institutions are manipulated, a judge once said ‘I’m allowed to be wrong, that’s why you have the court of appeal, that’s why you have the Supreme Court.’

“So if you think that what the state judiciary is doing is wrong, then you go to the court of appeal, you go to the Supreme Court and ensure you exhaust the due process. No matter your frustration, you don’t have the right to take the law into your hands,” he said.