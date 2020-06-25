APC NWC rejects Buhari’s support for Giadom as acting national chairman

Related News

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected President Muhammadu Buhari’s endorsement of Victor Giadom as the acting National Chairman of the party.

Mr Buhari in a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday afternoon, said he would attend the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting convened by Mr Giadom because “the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman.”

But the NWC in a press statement on Wednesday night said Mr Buhari may have been “offered wrong advice or blackmailed” into supporting Mr Giadom.

The NWC statement is signed by Hilliard Eta and Waziri Bulama as acting national chairman and acting national secretary respectively.

“We hereby respectfully implore Mr President to kindly avail himself with the facts of the matter regarding the impasse presently experienced by the Party so as to guide him in his assessment of the matter because we are sure the President if properly advised, would come to the conclusion that the meeting convened by Chief Victor Giadom bothers on illegality and criminality.

“The NWC regret to turn down the invitation to the illegal and unconstitutional NEC convened by Chief Victor Giadom.

“We believe that attending such a meeting will amount to embracing illegality and turning a blind eye to the infractions on the Constitution of our great Party,” the statement said.

APC, Nigeria’s ruling party, has been thrown into leadership crisis after the Court of Appeal upheld the suspension of the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, recently.

Mr Giadom, a controversial deputy national secretary of the APC, is an ally of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Mr Amaechi has been engaged in an intense and devastating power struggle within the APC with Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, who is highly regarded as the national leader of the party.

The president all along appeared to have looked the other way, while the different factions fight for supremacy and control of the party structure, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

But Mr Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, while talking recently about the Edo state APC crisis which is an offshoot of the power struggle at the national level, said the president is a democrat who would rather prefer to allow the “process to run its course”.

The APC structure is largely controlled by the loyalists of Mr Tinubu who may likely contest the 2023 presidential election.

In this regard, the president’s support for Mr Giadom may be interpreted as a strong message against Mr Tinubu’s political ambition.