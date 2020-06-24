FAAN moves headquarters to Abuja

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has moved its headquarters to Abuja.

This is in compliance with the directive of the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, that all agencies in the sector relocate their headquarters to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to a statement by the authority’s spokesperson, Henrietta Yakubu, the relocation was aimed at ensuring operational efficiency, while improving the quality of service delivery to customers.

The authority’s Managing Director, Rabiu Yadudu, directors and other critical members of staff have relocated and other directors and managers will follow in batches.

The agency said all correspondents to the Authority should be addressed to its headquarters at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Last week, the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) announced the relocation of its headquarters to the nation’s capital.

Other agencies affected by the minister’s directive include the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

