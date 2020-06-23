Service chiefs meet to review national security challenges

Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Gabriel Olonishakin
Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Gabriel Olonishakin

The Service Chiefs and Heads of Security and Intelligence Agencies met on Tuesday to map out new strategies on tackling the current security situation in the country.

The Coordinator of the Directorate of Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, a major general, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Enechie said the meeting, chaired by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gabriel Olonisakin, was to re-strategise and enhance existing synergy among security agencies towards addressing the security challenges in the nation.

He said the meeting deliberated on developing and mapping out new strategies to promptly address terrorism, banditry and other criminalities, particularly in the northern part of the country.

Mr Enechie solicited the cooperation of Nigerians for the Armed Forces and security agencies in tackling the security challenges in order to speedily restore sanity to the troubled regions.

He said those at the meeting were the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok-Ete Ibas; Chief of the Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

“Also in attendance were the Director General, Department of State Service Yusuf Bichi; Director General, Nigerian Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar; Chief of Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Muhammed Usman and the Commandant General, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abdullahi Mohammadu,” he said.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application