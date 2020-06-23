Service chiefs meet to review national security challenges

Related News

The Service Chiefs and Heads of Security and Intelligence Agencies met on Tuesday to map out new strategies on tackling the current security situation in the country.

The Coordinator of the Directorate of Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, a major general, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Enechie said the meeting, chaired by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gabriel Olonisakin, was to re-strategise and enhance existing synergy among security agencies towards addressing the security challenges in the nation.

He said the meeting deliberated on developing and mapping out new strategies to promptly address terrorism, banditry and other criminalities, particularly in the northern part of the country.

Mr Enechie solicited the cooperation of Nigerians for the Armed Forces and security agencies in tackling the security challenges in order to speedily restore sanity to the troubled regions.

He said those at the meeting were the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok-Ete Ibas; Chief of the Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

“Also in attendance were the Director General, Department of State Service Yusuf Bichi; Director General, Nigerian Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar; Chief of Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Muhammed Usman and the Commandant General, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abdullahi Mohammadu,” he said.

(NAN)