Over two million IDPs in Nigeria’s North-east – UN

An IDPs Camp in Adamawa used to illustrate the story
An IDPs Camp used to illustrate the story

The ongoing violence in the North-eastern part of Nigeria has displaced about 2.4 million persons in the region, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has said.

The agency said the increasing number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) was as a result of the conflict in the lake Chad region, as well as the cross-border activities from extremist group, Boko Haram.

The UNHCR Country Representative for Nigeria, Chansa Kapaya, said this on Thursday, in Abuja, in commemoration of the World Refugee Day.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Lagos govt building more isolation centres – Commissioner

Ms Kapaya also said out of the over two million IDP’s in the region, Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states has about 1.8 million.

The UN official said the crises in the Sahel region has displaced many persons in other countries such as the northern region of Cameroon, Niger, and Chad.

Influx

Ms Kapaya also said there are 57,800 Cameroonian citizens seeking refuge in South-east part of Nigeria; 2,340 urban refugees and 1,122 asylum seekers in Lagos, Ogun, Kano and FCT- Abuja.

She added that conversely, there are 292,141 Nigerian refugees who have sought asylum in Niger, Cameroon and Chad.

According to her, the UNHCR had stepped up preventative and response measures in checking the spread of COVID-19 as well as intensifying efforts in the screening of refugees coming into the country.

She further disclosed that the agency had also established isolation facilities at the border and entry points into the country to screen for COVID-19.

“We are supporting the areas where refugees have been established in the South-east by supporting also the public health institutions and renovations so that they could have isolation facilities, providing medical equipment, testing kits, providing PPE, masks, hand sanitisers to partners and other community workers. So, basically, what we have done is to try to step up prevention of COVID-19.

“At the border, entry points, we are supporting the Nigerian Immigration Service by ensuring that we have people to screen anybody who is crossing, temperature testing and establishment of some isolation facilities in the event that there is a suspected case of COVID-19,” Ms Kapaya said.

In her remarks, the Nigeria’s humanitarian minister, Sadiya Farouq, said the federal government would consider including refugees in its social safety nets and welfare programmes.

Meanwhile, the ECOWAS commissioner for social affairs, Sintiki Ugbe, reportedly said the commission is implementing a ‘one million dollar food assistance’ as palliative to ease the impact of the pandemic in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Nigeria.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application