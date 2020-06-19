UPDATED: PDP grants waiver to Obaseki

PDP National chairman, Uche Secondus.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has granted a waiver to its new entrant, the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to take part in the party’s activities.

The national chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, made this known on his verified Facebook page.

“The PDP NWC in exercising the power of NEC in accordance with the PDP constitution met and approved the waiver as requested by the ward executive for His Excellency Governor Godwin Obaseki to participate in all activities of the PDP including voting and be voted for in any intra party elections,” Mr Secondus said.

The party’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, confirmed the development via a statement Friday. He also announced that the party has postponed its primaries from June 23 to 25.

Mr Obaseki had few hours ago joined the PDP at an elaborate ceremony in Benin, the state capital.

He was disqualified by his former party, All Progressives Congress, from seeking re-election allegedly for submitting questionable certificates.

The Edo governor later announced his resignation from the APC.

THE WAIVER

According to Mr Ologbondiyan, the part’s decision to grant Mr Obaseki was pursuant to relevant sections of its constitution.

“The action of the NWC is pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) of the PDP constitution and in exercise of the powers of the National Executive Committee (NEC) under Section (50)(3)(b) of the PDP constitution,” he said.

“The NWC in exercise of the above powers has ratified the application for waiver by the ward, local government and state executives of the party in Edo state and accordingly grants waiver to His Excellency Governor Godwin Obaseki to enable him contest the gubernatorial primary of the PDP.”

“Also the NWC has further shifted the Edo state governorship primary from an earlier slated date of Tuesday, June 23 to a new date of Thursday June 25, 2020.”

Mr Ologbondiyan said the postponement was predicated on “exigencies of party activities.”

