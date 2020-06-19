Nigeria evacuates 360 citizens from Dubai, Pakistan

Immigration officials screening Nigerian returnee from Libya during their arrival at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Thursday.
The federal government on Friday successfully evacuated 300 stranded Nigerians from Dubai, 56 others from Pakistan alongside four Pakistani in line with the new protocols for evacuation.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, disclosed this via his verified Twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama.

“Eventually, 56 Nigerians and 4 Pakistanis were safely evacuated from Islamabad to Abuja on a chartered aircraft operated by TARCO AVIATION Co. Ltd.

“An Emirates flight from UAE conveying about 300 Nigerians is expected to land at about 3.55 p.m. from Dubai,” Mr Onyeama tweeted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new protocol for evacuation requires all returnees to undergo the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing within 72 hours.

They are also expected to go into the 14-day self-isolation.

Coronavirus factsheet

