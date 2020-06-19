Dongban-Mensem sworn in as Appeal Court President

Related News

Monica Dongban-Mensem has been sworn in as the President of the Court of Appeal.

Before Friday, Mrs Dongban-Mensem had served as the president of the appellate court for over three months, in an acting capacity.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently submitted her name to the Senate for approval. She was cleared by the Senate last week.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko, at the swearing-in ceremony held in Abuja, advised Mrs Dongban-Mensem to live up to expectations by maintaining a cordial relationship with her colleagues on the court of appeal bench.

“From my personal experience, workload in the court of appeal, especially in the divisions, is the highest.

“It is a home of work, it is a home of cooperation, but with your experience, hardwork, and zeal, you will not find your new status difficult.” Mr Tanko was quoted as saying.

Some of those present at the swearing ceremony are Simon Lalong, the Governor of Plateau State – where Mrs Dongban-Mensem hails from – and Aminu Tambuwal, the Sokoto State Governor.

“I Just witnessed the swearing-in of a proud daughter of Plateau State, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as the substantive President of the Court of Appeal.

You are a pride to the legal profession, women and the people of Plateau State,” Mr Lalong wrote on Twitter.

I Just witnessed the swearing in of a proud daughter of Plateau State, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as the substantive President of the Court of Appeal. You are a pride to the legal profession, women and the people of Plateau State. pic.twitter.com/NRvUdnneed — Simon Bako Lalong (@sblalong) June 19, 2020