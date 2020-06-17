Dan Foster, popular radio personality, is dead

Dan Foster, a popular broadcaster, and host of The Morning Show on Classic FM, Lagos, is dead.

His colleague confirmed the news of his death to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

Foster was said to have been ill.

He worked with numerous radio stations including Cathy Hughes Radio One, Mix 106.5 both in America, and Virgin Island-based WTBN before moving to Nigeria in 2000 where he joined Cool FM, quickly becoming popular with Nigerian listeners.

In September 2009, Foster left Cool FM for Inspiration FM but left in 2014 to join City FM.

In May 2016, he left City FM 105.1 for Classic FM 97.3 radio station where he worked before he passed on.

Details later…

