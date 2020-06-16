Buhari appoints 12 new permanent secretaries

Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of 12 new permanent secretaries in the federal civil service.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Olawunmi Ogunmosule, said the new permanent secretaries are from the six geo-political zones.

The appointees are Akinlade Oluwatoyin ( North Central), Alkali Bashir Nura (North West), Anyanwutaku Adaora Ifeoma (South East), Ardo Babayo Kumo (North East), Belgore Shuaib Muhammad Lamido (North Central), Ekpa Anthonia Akpabio (South South), and Hussaini Babangida (North West).

Others are Mahmuda Mamman (North East), Meribole Emmanuel Chukwuemeka (South East), Mohammed Aliyu Ganda (North West), Tarfa Yerima Peter (North East) and Udoh Monilola Omokunmi (South West).

Their states of origin are Kogi, Kano, Anambra, Gombe, Kwara, Cross River, Jigawa, Yobe, Abia, Sokoto, Adamawa and Oyo.

