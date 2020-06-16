Pastor, village head arrested for allegedly raping underage girls

Related News

A 60-year-old village head has been arrested in Akwa Ibom State for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl, the police have said.

A statement from the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, N-nudam Fredrick, Tuesday, said the suspect, Okon Uyoe, who is the village head of Ikot Inyang, Ibesikpo-Asutan Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, bought akara (beans cake) from the little girl and then requested her to accompany him to his room for the money.

“On reaching the room, the suspect grabbed the victim and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her,” Mr Fredrick, a chief superintendent of police, said.

The incident, according to the police, happened around 1:12 p.m. on June 13.

The police said they have also arrested a pastor, Victor Victor David, in Ntak Inyang, Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of the state, for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl “who was sent by her guardian to deliver a tin of peak milk to the said pastor”.

The police spokesperson mentioned other rape suspects arrested recently in the state.

“On 1/4/2020, at about 2:00am, following a distress call, SARS Operatives swung into action and arrested one Peter Emmanuel Ekanem on the basis of an outcry by a victim of a case of rape which prompted a good spirited individual to place a distress call to the Police.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect conspired with other suspects now at large and forcefully took the lady at gunpoint to a primary school field in Ikot Akpa Ekpuk village, Ikono LGA where she was raped.

“Suspect confessed to the crime. A locally-made pistol was recovered from the suspect. Investigation is in progress.

“On 28/5/2020, at about 9:00am, based on reliable intelligence, detectives of Ibesikpo-Asutan Division arrested one Henry Okon Henry ‘m’, aged 30 years of Mbokpueyokan, Urue-Offong Oruko L.G.A, but resides at Ikot Ambon, Ibesikpo-Asutan L.G.A.

“Investigation revealed that suspect forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of his 17-year-old niece, and also threatened to kill the victim if she attempts to escape or raise alarm.

“Following a complaint on 13/6/2020 at about 5:20 pm, operatives of ‘C’ Division arrested one Solomon Emmanuel Okon ‘m’ and Becky Umoretuk ‘f’.

“Suspects conspired and lured a 26-year-old lady to their house and unlawfully assaulted her with fist blow and machete, in the process Solomon Emmanuel Okon ‘m’ forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of the victim.”

The police spokesperson said the suspects would be charged after investigations have been concluded.

There has been a shocking increase in rape and other sexual offences in Nigeria lately, despite a nationwide outcry and campaign against it.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said on Monday that the police recorded 717 rape cases between January and May.