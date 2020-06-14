Nigeria’s presidency updates State House website after Premium Times report

Related News

The Nigerian presidency has updated the State House website (statehouse.gov.ng) with relevant information hours after PREMIUM TIMES published a report that the website is filled with outdated, incorrect information.

The report revealed that despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent appointment of a new Chief of Staff, the official website carried the details of the former, late Abba Kyari.

Also, the website had the name of Jalal Arabi as the State House Permanent Secretary, weeks after his redeployment.

This newspaper also observed that the positions of ministers who were redeployed months ago were yet to be corrected on the website, exposing readers to the danger of misinformation.

Critics who spoke with our correspondent wondered why the media unit of the presidency failed to update the relevant information needed about Nigeria.

One of them, Lekan Olonode, an ICT expert, had said, “a credible website is known with the kind of information it feeds the audience with. It is a shame that the website is not updated with relevant information.”

Updated

Following this newspaper report, the website was updated on Sunday evening with current realities.

“The Chief of Staff to the President is Professor Ibrahim A. Gambari. He was appointed on May 13, 2020, to succeed the late Mallam Abba Kyari, who held the office from August 27, 2015, until his death on April 17, 2020.

READ ALSO:

“Professor Ibrahim A. Gambari, CFR, OCORT, a scholar-diplomat, is the Founder/Chairman of the Board of Directors of Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development, a non-governmental think-tank on research, policy studies, advocacy and training on the nexus between conflict prevention and resolution, democratisation and development in Africa,” the website now reads.

The presidency has also reflected the replacement of Mr Arabi with Tijani Umar as the current Permanent Secretary of Statehouse.

Festus Keyamo has now been described with his current portfolio as Minister of Labour and Employment (state), while Tayo Alasoadura is appropriately documented as the Minister of Niger Delta (state).

In addition, PREMIUM TIMES findings show that the website has also been updated with all previous speeches of Mr Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.