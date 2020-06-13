APC’s National Working Committee upholds Obaseki’s disqualification

Adams Oshiomhole, APC National Chairman. [Silverbird TV]

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has upheld the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki as a candidate for the party’s governorship election ticket.

Mr Obaseki was disqualified on Friday by the party’s screening committee over alleged discrepancies in his personal and academic records. His main challenger, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, was cleared.

The NWC, the party’s highest-decision making organ, affirmed the decision on Saturday.

Mr Obaseki has said he will not appeal the decision.

On Saturday, the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, said in Abuja that Mr Obaseki had abused his powers as governor of Edo State, Channels TV reported.

He said Mr Obaseki orchestrated the inauguration of only nine out of 24 members of the State House of Assembly, and frustrated moves to resolve the crisis.

“Our democracy is founded on a tripod of executive, legislature and the judiciary,” he was quoted as saying. “When a Governor decides to muzzle the legislature, then democracy is dead.”

“Part of the duties and responsibilities of the National Working Committee includes organising primary elections for the nomination of its presidential candidate, governorship candidate, and candidate for election into the national and state assemblies.

“So the responsibility to carry out this exercise is fully vested in the National Working Committee. And we have exercised these responsibilities to the best of our ability,” Mr Oshiomhole said.

Mr Obaseki’s disqualification was earlier Saturday upheld by the party’s appeal committee.

The committee, at a press briefing, said it agreed with the screening committee’s position that it could not vouch for the authenticity of the NYSC Certificate presented by Governor Obaseki, Channels reported.

