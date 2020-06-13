Edo 2020: Oyegun slams APC over Obaseki’s disqualification

Related News

The disqualification of the Edo governor, Godwin Obaseki, is “a clear indication that internal democracy has been murdered in APC,” a former chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun, has said in a statement.

A panel of the ruling-APC on Friday disqualified the incumbent Mr Obaseki who is seeking reelection, accusing the governor of submitting personal records that contain inconsistent details.

The disqualification climaxed the face-off between Mr Obaseki and the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Mr Oyegun, who was succeeded by Mr Oshiomhole, described the disqualification as “a hatchet job aimed at installing a stooge that will allow some people unfettered access to Edo treasury.”

He added that except the verdict was reversed, the party risked punishment in the state.

Mr Oyegun, who conveyed his position through his public affairs adviser, Ray Morphy, accused Mr Oshiomole of acting unconstitutionally.

“As a matter of fact, Oshiomhole is indeed the one who is guilty of anti-party, not Obaseki. Oshiomhole is the one who is acting unconstitutionally, not Obaseki. I hope that Oshiomhole will not go down in history as the undertaker of APC,” the statement read.

“While it is not a surprise, that disqualification is a clear indication that internal democracy has been murdered in APC, a party which we founded on the principles of fair play and good conscience.

“I dare say that APC will suffer dire consequences in Edo State if this disqualification is not speedily reversed.”

Meanwhile, a member of the state House of Assembly and special adviser to Mr Obaseki on Political Matters, Osaigbovo Iyoha, also accused Mr Oshiomole of turning the APC to a “one-man show.”

“At the last count, Oshiomhole has violated 15 articles of our constitution,” he noted. “The worst thing you can do is to assault the motto of our party. There is no justice in what Oshiomhole is doing. He has become a judge in his own case.”

Mr Oshiomhole has denied all allegations. He told ChannelsTV Friday that himself and the APC are following the party’s constitution.

The tussle

Mr Obaseki, through his spokesperson, Crusoe Osagie, has said he will not appeal the party’s decision.

Shortly after the disqualification was official, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Anselm Ojezua, said despite Mr Obaseki’s disqualification by the APC, the governor will seek re-election and win a second term, a hint that the latter might decamp to the PDP.

“By tomorrow, we will meet and be in a position to make a proper statement on what the future holds for the party in Edo State,” Mr Ojezua was quoted as saying by Mr Obaseki’s aide, Crusoe Osagie, in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES Friday.

On his part, Mr Obaseki’s opponent, Osagie-Ize Iyamu, who was cleared by the committee, said the outcome of the screening is a progress that “reveals the true spirit and character of our party premised on a bold insistence on fairness, accountability, and transparency.”

“On my own part, having passed the screening tests, I want to state my consistent readiness to take the will of the party as the ultimate, regarding its laws and principles as the supreme guide for the execution of our affairs and assignments,” he said in a statement signed by his spokesperson, John Maiyaki.

APC holds its primaries June 22.