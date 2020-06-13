EFCC not involved in arrest of Hushpuppi – Magu

Related News

The acting chairman of the anti-graft agency, EFCC, has reacted over the arrest of popular Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Hushpuppi was reportedly arrested in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) alongside his colleagues by International Police (Interpol) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for alleged fraud.

But in an interview on TVC News Journalists Hangout, on Friday, Mr Magu said the commission is yet to be involved in the case.

He said, “We are yet to be involved in the case of Hushpuppi, but if they happen to give us this thing (details) we would assist.”

He also said the EFCC is not all about arrest and prosecution of internet fraudsters but, also involved in rehabilitating the suspects.

“We are not all about arresting, prosecuting and chasing of internet fraudsters, and taking away the proceeds of their crime, but we are also trying to see wether we can rehabilitate them.

“Because most of this boys are either undergraduate or graduate from higher institutions, so they can be better people to our country.

“The menace of Yahoo boys is also a course of concern, we are collaborating with other law enforcement agencies.

“Yahoo boys have an association with their mothers who do not feel what their children are doing is a crime actually. It is called the “Yahoo Yahoo Mothers Association, a suitation where the mother would go abroad and the child would stay there and help them syphon funds from credit card fraud.

“So we are doing everything possible to arrest the situation,” he added.