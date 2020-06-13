Police ‘detain’ Aisha Buhari’s ADC, Escort commander, others

Related News

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has accused the police of detaining some of her aides without informing her.

In a tweet on Friday, Mrs Buhari called for the release of the aides.

“….Finally, I call on the IGP to release my assigned Staff who are still in the custody of the Police in order to avoid putting their lives in danger or exposure to Covid-19 while in their custody,” she wore after a series of tweets on COVID-19.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that among the detained aides is Mrs Buhari’s Aide-De-Camp, Usman Shugaba, a police officer.

Others arrested alongside the ADC were her escort commander and some other policemen attached to her.

According to sources familiar with the situation, the First Lady’s security personnel were arrested after she had a disagreement with one of the close aides of the president.

The aide was said to have travelled out of the FCT and returned to the villa and was advised to self isolate which he refused.

One source said the matter got to the First Lady and she personally confronted the presidential aide which led to a disagreement.

“It was then that her ADC and other aides had to come in and intervene,” the source who works at the Villa said.

He, however, said he was not sure if that was the reason for their arrest.

The Nigeria police spokesperson, Frank Mba, did not respond to enquiries when contacted.

However, the Special Adviser to the First Lady on Media, Aliyu Abdullahi, confirmed the ‘arrest’ to PREMIUM TIMES.

He said Mrs Buhari was not contacted before the arrest was effected.

He also said several attempts by the First Lady to intervene also did not yield any positive result.

“The police ought to inform her of the arrest before doing so, They can’t keep quiet and when efforts were made to reach out, they refused to answer,” he said.

“Courtesy demands that as the First Lady, You have to offer some information to her before going ahead.

“If you take away somebody sent to protect the First Lady, either recall or arrest, information needs to be passed as to why they are withdrawing the person,” he said.