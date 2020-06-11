National Assembly embarks on two-week recess

The National Assembly on Thursday commenced a two-week recess.

The Senate is to resume plenary June 23, while the House of Representatives resumes on June 30.

Before adjourning, the Senate also confirmed 42 ambassadors-designate.

The confirmation of the nominees was sequel to the consideration of the reports by the Senate foreign affairs committee.

President Muhammadu Buhari had, in a letter dated May 6, sought the appointment of the nominees, “in accordance to section 171 (1),(2)(c) and subsection (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.”

The ambassadors-designate are C.O Nwachukwu (Abia); A. Kafas (Adamawa); R. U. Brown (Akwa-Ibom); G. A. Odudigbo (Anambra); O. C. Onowu (Anambra); Y. S. Suleiman (Bauchi); E S. Agbana (Bayelsa); B. B. M. Okoyen (Bayelsa); G. M. Okoko (Benue); A. M. Garba (Borno); M. l. Bashir (Bomo); M. O. Abam (Cross River); A. E. Allotey (Cross River); G. E. Edokpa (Edo); and A. N. Madubuike (Enugu).

Others are Adamu Lamuwa (Gombe); Mr. Innocent A. lwejuo (lmo); M. S. Abubakar, (Jigawa); Y. A. Ahmed (Jigawa); S. D. Umar (Kaduna); A. Sule (Kano); G. Y. Hamza (Kano); N. Rimi (Katsina); L S. Ahmed-Remawa (Katsina); M. Manu (Kebbi); I. R. Ocheni (Kogi); I. A. Yusuf (Kogi); M. Abdulraheem (Kwara); Mrs. W. A. Adedeji (Lagos); and A. U. Ogah (Nasarawa).

Also confirmed are A. A. Musa (Niger); N. A. Kolo, (Niger); S. O. Olaniyan, (Ogun); A. R. Adejola (Ogun); E. Awe (Ondo); O. Aluko (Osun); I. A. Alatishe (Osun); V. A. Adeleke (Oyo); M. S. Adamu (Plateau); l. N. Charles (Rivers); Z M. lfu (Taraba); and B. B. Hamman (Yobe).

Meanwhile, in commemoration of June 12 Democracy Day, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said the Senate will undertake constitutional amendment and electoral reforms to address “our past pitfalls and the democratic ethos.”

“June 12 has become a metaphor in our country for free, fair and credible elections,” he added, “and a memorial for the day in which Nigerians stoutly rose above ethnic and religious sentiments to deliver a pan-Nigerian mandate for the revival of hope in their country’s unity and attainment of its great potential.”

On his part, before the House adjourned, House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila announced the confirmation of Patrick Giwa as the substantive Clerk of the House, a position he had served in an interim capacity since 2018.

