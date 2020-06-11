Buhari commends Nigerians for coronavirus ‘resilience’

President Muhammadu Buhari [PHOTO: Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari has praised Nigerians for their resilience and for adapting to the realities of COVID-19.

He said this on Thursday when he received the report of the committee on Economic Sustainability Plan, submitted by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who heads the committee.

He said: “While the COVID-19 pandemic spread through our towns and cities, it continues to take a massive toll on the economy. I know that many of us have experienced great difficulty during this time, businesses have considerably slowed down and in certain instances, operations closed, work days have been cut short and personnel liberties restricted, people have lost their jobs and earning a living has indeed been difficult.

“This has been a trying time for those in the informal sector, which constitutes a large part of our economy, important family celebrations were held without the presence of loved ones, schools are closed and parents have had to resort to home schooling in addition to juggling other responsibilities.

“Despite all these, Nigerians have done their best and persevered. I must salute Nigerians for their resilience in adapting the realities of the covid-19 effect while also recognising the super human effort of our frontline health workers who continue to play a critical role in keeping our country and people safe.”

He said more efforts would be geared towards making life better for citizens.

“Non-oil income largely made up of taxes are also dramatically reduced on account of the lockdown. It is clear that businesses face the prospect of collapse so we must prepare for difficult times, while the government continues to seek ways of supporting businesses and industry,” he said.

Mr Buhari appreciated the committee’s work.

“I am pleased to hear that the Economic Sustainability committee consulted with both the National Economic Council and the National Assembly and I look forward to a continuing partnership with both organs, to implement what I consider a national plan.

“As we go forward, we must chart a new course and remain steadfast. I believe the priorities contained in this plan present a practical way of achieving our desire of a truly competitive economy that can support our people and secure our future.

“I congratulate the Economic Sustainability committee for completing this critical national assignment in good time. I believe that with God’s help and in a sense of duty to prosperity we will successfully reset our economy for a brighter future,” he stated.

