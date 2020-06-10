Many feared killed, 32 arrested in another Adamawa communal clash

Related News

The police in Adamawa State on Wednesday said they have arrested 32 suspects over another communal clash in the state in which residents said many people were killed or injured.

The latest violent clash erupted over a land dispute between Lunguda and Waja communities in Guyuk and Lafiya Lamurde local government areas of the state

Last month, residents said about 50 persons were killed and about 60 injured in a clash over land in Tingno in neighbouring Lamurde local government area of the state.

The police spokesman in the state, Suleiman Nguroje, on Wednesday confirmed the arrest over the latest round of violence.

“So far, 32 suspects from both sides of the warring communities were arrested and will be thoroughly investigated,” he told our correspondent.

Mr Nguroje said many houses and valuables were destroyed, forcing residents to flee the affected communities.

The police spokesperson said the situation was brought under control by security personnel deployed to the area from the military, police, and the state security service (SSS).

“We are yet to establish the figure of fatality traceable to the incident,” he said. He said an investigation was ongoing to unravel the cause of the incident and track down the perpetrators.

The villages affected include Boshikiri and Zakawon in Guyuk local government area, and Mamsirme and Tarakra in Lafiya Lamurde local government area.

Fleeing residents said the latest round of violence started on Tuesday night following a land dispute between the two ethnic groups.

READ ALSO:

They said Mamsimi, Boshikiri, Zakawon and Burti villages were burnt down in the fight before security officers were deployed to contain the situation.

‘’I cannot say the exact casualty figures because we have all fled for our lives, but lives were lost. It was a land dispute and it has been there for years unresolved. The villages affected include Boshikiri, Zakawon, Burti and Momsurmi,” a woman who identified herself as Madam Kauna told our correspondent.

‘’Human lives, animals and foodstuffs were also destroyed and many were injured, the Chairman of Guyuk local government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Dumna district,’’ she said.

Other residents said Lafiya Lamurde town is completely deserted following the clash.

The state Deputy Governor, Crowther Seth, who visited the affected area in the company of the Brigade Commander of the 23 Brigades Yola, Sani Mohammed, , a brigadier-general, also said normalcy had been restored there.

Mr Seth said the government would investigate the immediate and remote causes of the clash with a view to bringing perpetrators to book. He warned against further escalation of the violence.