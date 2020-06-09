Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm Dongban-Mensem as appeal court president

Related News

The Senate on Tuesday received President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to confirm the acting president of the court of appeal, Monica Dongban-Mensem, as substantive head of the court.

The request was read from a letter from Mr Buhari by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

“Pursuant to Section 238(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Honourable Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as the President of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria,” Mr Lawan read.

“It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner.”

The letter came after some Nigerians criticised Mr Buhari and accused him of delaying the confirmation for ethnoreligious reasons.

Mrs Dongban-Mensem was retained as an acting head for another three months despite that the National Judicial Council had recommended she be confirmed as the substantive appeal court president.

The president said the delay was due to the unfinished background checks carried out by security agencies on the candidate, a reason that was faulted by lawyers.

On Monday, the president bowed to pressure by forwarding Mrs Dongban-Mensem’s name to the Senate, a disclosure that was thus made on Tuesday.